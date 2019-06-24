Jana Kramer and Husband Mike Caussin Are Sleeping in Separate Beds After "Blow Up" Fight

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are opening up about their major fight.

The "Why Ya Wanna" singer and her husband just moved into their new house in Nashville, but after a "blow up" argument on the second night in their new place, the couple decided to sleep in separate beds. On the latest episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the duo explains what led to their argument and how they feel about it now.

"It's been a long time since it got like that, you know? And that was really hard," Mike says. "Both of us were heartbroken this morning over it and I do wanna say, I commend you and appreciate you and your ability to meet me in a good place when I got home today."