See Kate Hudson's First-Ever Family Pic With All of Her Kids and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

It's a party of five!

Kate Hudson is most certainly feeling the love in her household. Following Father's Day, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a rare picture of her three kids and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. While the blonde beauty has uploaded several snaps of her boo thang and her kids— Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa—she hasn't squeezed them all into one photo. Until now.

"My loves of my life," the Fablectics co-founder captioned her Instagram post, alongside a selfie with her children and boyfriend. The sweet candid moment shows Kate shying away from the camera while her two sons and partner are ready for their close-up. As for her 8-month-old daughter? It looks like something has caught her eye, because she's looking off into the distance. Either way, the image is too cute for words and Kate's famous friends agree.