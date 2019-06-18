Joey King Reveals "Haunting" Behind-the-Scenes Photos From The Act

Is somebody missing Gypsy Rose Blanchard? The Act star Joey King, who portrayed Gypsy Rose on the series, took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the Hulu series.

In the snaps, King is filming a key scene in the Blanchard family bathroom where her character waited while Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette) was murdered. She also shared snaps of the fake bloody knife, gloves and a pill bottle, but it wasn't all darkness. Scroll through to see a happy photo of King with Arquette, the two bonded while playing mother and daughter.

"For me, I've picked up so many friends along the way doing what I do. It is normal for me to stay in contact with people I've worked with, but my relationship with Patricia, I would say is very different from any relationship I've ever had with an actor on set," King told E! News.