The Act Left Patricia Arquette and Joey King With Something Special

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Act, Joey King

Hulu

Something happened on set of The Act, something special, something that doesn't always happen: a bond was formed for two people, Patricia Arquette and Joey King.

The two women play mother and daughter, Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, in the true-crime series based on real events surrounding Dee Dee's murder.

"For me, I've picked up so many friends along the way doing what I do. It is normal for me to stay in contact with people I've worked with, but my relationship with Patricia, I would say is very different from any relationship I've ever had with an actor on set. Her and I went through so much together and I learned so much from her. She just became like family to me," King told E! News.

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

In the series, Dee Dee is murdered by Gypsy's boyfriend after Gypsy grows independent and learns she's not sick, despite years of being told and treated otherwise by her mother. Arquette took on a maternal role with the 19-year-old King, one that carried over after they stopped filming.

"She really took a lot of care in making sure I was safe and OK on set…I had a couple nude scenes and she was right there making sure everyone was doing what they were supposed to do, and every monitor was turned the way it was supposed to be turned. That kind of thing. It means so much when someone you admire and love takes such good care of you. I got sick on set one time and she made me chicken soup," King said. "She taught me what kind people are like, you know?...My relationship with Patricia is completely unique to anything I've ever felt before."

If the opportunity arises, King is ready to collaborate with the Oscar winner again.

"I know I would be. I loved working with her. She's just absolutely incredible. I do hope we get the chance to share the screen together again someday," King said.

The Act is streaming on Hulu.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Patricia Arquette , True Crime , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khalid, Dwayne Johnson, Gayle King, Time 100 Gala 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Will Lisa Vanderpump Return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10?

TV Actor Sudden Deaths

Sudden Goodbye: How TV Shows Like Riverdale Have Responded to the Shocking Deaths of Their Irreplaceable Stars

End of "Superstore" Season 4 Will Be "Hardcore Dark"

"The Bold Type" Ladies Give Tipsy Dating, Sex & Life Advice

Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

You Need to See Alex Rodriguez and Jimmy Fallon Taking Hip-Hop Dance Lessons

Exclusive: Alex Rodriguez & Jimmy Fallon Take a Hip-Hop Dance Class

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.