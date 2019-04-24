Something happened on set of The Act, something special, something that doesn't always happen: a bond was formed for two people, Patricia Arquette and Joey King.

The two women play mother and daughter, Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, in the true-crime series based on real events surrounding Dee Dee's murder.

"For me, I've picked up so many friends along the way doing what I do. It is normal for me to stay in contact with people I've worked with, but my relationship with Patricia, I would say is very different from any relationship I've ever had with an actor on set. Her and I went through so much together and I learned so much from her. She just became like family to me," King told E! News.