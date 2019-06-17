Noah Centineo Thanks Lana Condor and Her Lips After Winning Best Kiss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 7:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, 2019 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Pucker up!

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are taking home that famous popcorn trophy after winning Best Kiss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. What's more? This is the first time the actors attend the star-studded ceremony, and they're already going home winners. But fans wouldn't expect anything less from the pair, considering they made people swoon with their off-the-charts chemistry in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Plus, the 23-year-old actor has become the Internet's fave boyfriend.

So yeah, they were destined to win Best Kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Gracing the stage, the 22-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse star and The Perfect Date actor made fans' heart race with their charming and cheeky speech. "Thank you Awesomeness [TV] for making the picture in the first place," Noah said. Adding, "Thanks to Lana's lips. Right?"

Chiming in, the brunette beauty also thanked their fans.

Watch

MTV Movie Awards 2019 Red Carpet: Hits & Misses

"About a year-and-a-half ago we made this little movie and we had no idea what was gonna happen," she began her speech. "All of this is really because of you guys, and to the fans for supporting the movie and loving it as much as we do. So thank you so much."

Lana Condor, 2019 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The brunette beauty also took a moment to share an empowering message about love.

"I just wanted to say thank you to Noah for being an amazing partner," she shared. "And also kiss who you want to kiss, love who you want to love and don't let anyone tell you otherwise." Amen, sister!

Along with their win, both Lana and Noah stole the show with their fashion sense. While The Perfect Date star kept things simple with an all-black ensemble, his accessory stood out. He brought his Nikon camera with him to the star-studded show and snapped a few photos during the red carpet.

As for the Summer Night actress, she stunned in a cocktail dress that looked straight out of a Renaissance painting. Her outfit featured an artistic pattern, dramatic sleeves and two chic front pockets with pearl buttons. She wore an Alice McCall gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and Swarvosky jewelry pieces.

Congrats to the pair on their much-deserved win tonight!

To see all of the swoon-worthy fashion moments, updates on winners and more, E! has you covered. Read all about it, here.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Monday, June 17 on MTV Canada 9e|6p. Also watch the live stream at https://www.mtv.ca/shows/mtv-movie-and-tv-awards/

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Awards , Celebrities , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Audrina Patridge Teases "Wild Ride" on The Hills: New Beginnings

Audrina Patridge Tells Who's the Troublemaker on "Hills" Reboot

Zachary Levi Explains Why The Rock Deserves MTV Award

Lizzo Talks Shooting Her Shot at Chris Evans

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

TrevorLIVE New York Gala 2019: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Gushes Over Supportive BF

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.