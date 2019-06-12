Luke S. Explains Why He Quit The Bachelorette

Two Lukes entered, one Luke remains, and one Luke left by his own accord.

After spending the bulk of two episodes of The Bachelorette trying to defend himself against the lies of Luke P., Luke S. decided to leave the show on his own, with some truly worrisome parting words to Hannah Brown.

"I just wanted to let you know that I am really sorry if I've caused you any pain," he said. "It's just been hard for me to have to defend my character time adn time again. Iw ould just urge you to keep your eyes open for...I think you know who I'm talking about. I'm not gonna tell you he's a good guy or a bad guy. Just be wary. Just keep your eyes open, all right?"