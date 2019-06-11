Jada Pinkett Smith to Receive Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

There's a new MTV Trailblazer in town!

Jada Pinkett Smith has been announced as this year's recipient of the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout," said Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. "She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award."

The accolade is typically given to young movers and shakers within Hollywood who have used their platforms to inspire change. Previous honorees include Lena Waithe, Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, Emma Watson and Emma Stone.

So what else can pop culture fanatics expect from this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards? For starters, Shazam! star Zachary Levi is set to host the star-studded ceremony, which takes place in just a few days at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.