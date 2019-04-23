Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 10:00 AM

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi is bringing some superhero-level star power to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Shazam! star is set to host the annual award show, the network announced on Tuesday. "Oh what? Oh…what!?" the actor says into the camera while holding a golden popcorn statue to announce the news.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum joins a history of celebrities tapped for the special gig, including most recently Adam DeVine and Tiffany Haddish.

As for the star-studded list of nominees for this year, it will be announced in the coming weeks, MTV said. 

Levi recently shot to superstardom as the titular character of the DC Extended Universe film. 

Last year, the star's Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo were up for "Best Fight." 

Now, Levi will be running the show come June 17th inside the Barker Hangar in Calif. Until then, stay tuned!

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV. 

