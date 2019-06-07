Pauley Perrette Says She Is ''Terrified'' of NCIS Co-Star Mark Harmon ''Attacking'' Her

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 3:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Pauley Perrette, Mark Harmon, NCIS

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Pauley Perrette has confirmed rumors of Mark Harmon's alleged role in her 2017 exit from NCIS

The actress spoke out against her longtime co-star on Twitter, saying she has no intentions of returning to the CBS drama because she is "terrified" of Harmon. 

"NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it," Pauley wrote online. "I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it!" 

Just last month, CBS picked up Pauley's new sitcom Broke for the upcoming season. 

Additionally, Pauley tweeted photos of what she claimed are of a NCIS crew member with stitches and a black eye.

"You think I didn't expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? And I lost my job," she tweeted.

Watch

Michael Weatherly Weighs in on NCIS Finale

Previously, in  an attempt to quell speculation surrounding her departure from NCIS and "protect" the show's crew, Perrette tweeted in May 2018 a note that implied she suffered "multiple physical assaults" on set. 

Pauley Perrette, Pilot casting gallery

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"There is a 'machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity 'machine,'" she tweeted in part. "No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone."

CBS responded to the issue in a statement obtained by E! News, which read, "Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

Perette and Harmon's NCIS characters notably did not share the screen together during Season 14. As some reports claim, tension arose between the pair when a dog belonging to Harmon allegedly attacked a crew member on set in 2016.  

Harmon has not responded publicly to Perrette. E! News has reached out to his rep as well as CBS for comment. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pauley Perrette , NCIS , TV , CBS , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Is Lisa Vanderpump Really Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Yes, She Is

Brenda Song, Disney Channel

Nostalgia Alert! Brenda Song Looks Back at Her Disney Channel Past Ahead of Amphibia Return

Claws

Claws Stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston Tease More Money, More Problems in Season 3

Big Little Lies Season 2

How the Pressure to Deliver Galvanized the Big Little Lies Cast for Season 2

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Is It a Happy Reunion for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Chantel and Pedro?

Big Little Lies

What You Need to Remember About Big Little Lies Season 1

Reese Witherspoon & More "Big Little Lies" Ladies Spill on Season 2

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.