Kate Spade's Husband Andy Shares Touching Tribute 1 Year After Her Death

He also reflected on the lessons he learned from his wife and the relationship they built together.

"There was never a dull moment with you," he continued. "Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together, you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate. You hated hype and loved the humble. You called me out on my bulls--t yet were nonjudgmental. You talked straight and let me know when I was…being cynical or sarcastic. You were my best friend, my confidant, my partner in life, business and mischief. The ying to my yang and the zig to my zag. We played ping pong with ideas. Our shared passion for The Golden Rule, Kipling's "If", Strunk and White, Atticus Finch and millions other things bound us together like superglue. You were and still are my Superwoman."

Near the end of the post, Andy wrote about the impact Kate had on so many people's lives.

"I hope you know how many people you inspired through the example you set in the way you lived and the work you created," he added. "You were and still are my favorite poem. I can't tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us [every day]. Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth. Love, Andy."