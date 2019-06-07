Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Break Up: Look Back at Their Romance Over the Years

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have called it quits after four years together.

Reports surfaced Thursday night that the 44-year-old Oscar nominee and the 33-year-old supermodel, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, decided to end their relationship. This split news comes amid much speculation about the status of Cooper and Shayk's romance.

While Shayk was by Cooper's side throughout award season earlier this year, the A Star Is Born director was absent from the 2019 Met Gala, an event the couple had attended together over the years. Instead, Shayk walked the red carpet without Cooper on the first Monday in May, adding more fuel to the split rumors.