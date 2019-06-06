Cardi B Insists She Writes Her Own Music In Strongly Worded Message To Haters

Cardi B is setting the record straight on rumors that she doesn't write her own lyrics.

On Thursday, she took to Twitter to address the haters with a strongly-worded message. She addressed one user in particular who questioned how the rapper is on the Billboard Top 100 Songwriters charts. And, the answer is simple: "[It's] Because I do write a lot of my s--t that's the thing."

Cardi continued, "Yes just like every other artist I do have a couple writer that help with hooks but I wrote plenty of songs on my album specially my mixtape .Ya just flip s--t and ya want to believe the f--k s--t so bad but EAT IT UP BITCH!"

The 26-year-old has overcome a lot to get where she is now, and she isn't about to stop. She recently dropped her latest single "Press" and is expected to drop her second studio album later this year.