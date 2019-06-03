Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Split From Ex-Fiancé Christian Carino

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, Christian Carino, 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

When it comes to matters of the heart, times have changed for Lady Gaga

While performing her "Jazz & Piano" show as part of her residency in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Mother Monster briefly addressed her split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino when a song reminded her of when she was engaged. 

"Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it'll be different this time," the Oscar winner told the audience before singing "Someone to Watch Over Me," an audience member confirmed to E! News. Meanwhile, according to Carino's Instagram, he was in Utah with Johnny Depp over the weekend. 

Speculation of the couple's split emerged early this year with the performer's rep confirming in mid-February that they had indeed ended their engagement, two years after their romance initially made headlines. 

Watch

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino End Their Engagement

Ever the musical pro, the star serenaded her audience as planned on Sunday night in her seventh remaining "Jazz & Piano" residency show. But, once it concluded, the evening was not over for Lady Gaga. 

The star headed to the NoMad Las Vegas, where her band leader Brian Newman hosts a late-night lounge aftershow, "After Dark." According to a source, the triple threat surprised just over 100 guests with an intimate performance right before midnight. Gaga's unexpected set included "Fly Me to the Moon," "Call Me Irresponsible" and "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood."

In footage taken by "Flip the Strip" podcast host and Billboard writer Melinda Sheckells, the star filled the space with her signature sound as she belted out the classic ballads while backed by a horn section. 

Once again, the star proved she can dazzle any room.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Couples , Breakups , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie Is All Smiles at Music Festival Amid Husband Kit Harington's Treatment Stay

Ciara

Ciara Fulfills College "Dream" by Completing Harvard Business Course

Melania Trump, Princess Diana

Melania Trump Channels Princess Diana When Meeting With the Royal Family

Snooki, Selfie, Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore's Snooki Claps Back At Criticism Over Postpartum Fitness Goals

Jeopardy, James Holzhauer

Does a Jeopardy! Leak Reveal James Holzhauer's Record-Breaking Fate?

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Warns Fans to "Trust Your Gut" After Scary Uber Incident

Jay Z

Jay-Z Is Officially a Billionaire: Inside His Empire

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.