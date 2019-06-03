Mindy Kaling Thinks Her Daughter Katherine is Actually a Mobster

At Mindy Kaling's home, daughter Katherine is the boss. No question about it.

Just 18 months into parenthood and the actress has learned that, surprisingly, she has little authority. "I didn't know how much bribery there was in being a parent," the Mindy Project alum said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. "Every time I see her, it's like Tony Soprano. I go up to her and I'm like, ‘Hey, you have to give me the remote controller.' And she's like, ‘You have to give me your car keys.'"

Yes, what the toddler—whose godfather is B.J. Novak—says is what goes. "She's like in the mob," joked the single mom. "And she can barely talk, so that's my life right now." (Her first phrase will hopefully be, "Leave the gun, take the cannoli.")