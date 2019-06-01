Khloe Kardashian Goes to Prom With a High School Student Superfan

Instagram / narbbeehhh
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 2:05 PM
Instagram / narbbeehhh
Friday was prom night for Khloe Kardashian!
The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star accompanied a superfan named Narbeh to his prom at Hoover High School in Glendale, California.
He posted on his Kardashian family fan page on Instagram pics of the two posing together in a photo booth. She wore a black long sleeve cut-out gown and he sported a black suit.
"Took @khloekardashian as my date to prom... so many more photos to come. I'm feeling over the moon ❤️," he wrote, adding, "The sign is a joke! It's a high school prom there would never be an open bar."
"❤️❤️❤️❤️," Khloe commented.
Narbeh also posted on his personal Instagram the same pics, writing, "Ohhh wait.... y'all didn't know i pulled up with koko as my prom date @khloekardashian."
"You guys, look how pretty my prom date is," he says in an Instagram Story video showing him and Khloe inside a car.
"We're going to prom," she says.
Narbeh also wrote, "I had a blast with my favorite person ever! We were so similar it was hilarious!"
Instagram / narbbeehhh
Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, accompanied by then-BFF Jordyn Woods, attended another California high school's prom in 2017, serving as the date of a junior.
