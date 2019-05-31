How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Revamping Their Frogmore Cottage Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are turning their new house into a home.

Since moving into Frogmore Cottage nearly two months ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not only adapted to a new place to live, but also life as a family of three. After all, they welcomed their first child, son Archie, in early May and their lives were forever changed. "It's magic. It's pretty amazing," Markle told the press of life as a new mom when the couple introduced the baby to the world two days later.

Whether in further preparation for life with their new youngster or standard maintenance, the couple's Head of Projects at the Royal Household and an architect applied to make changes to the outside of the property in early April, nearly a month before the baby's arrival.