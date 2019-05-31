From Finding Love to Cashing In: Which Bachelor Stars Have Turned Their Insta-Fame Into Full-Blown Empires

Arie Luyendyk Jr. never thought he'd become a social media influencer when became the unexpected star of The Bachelor at 36 years old.

Prior to the premiere of his season in January 2018, the race car driver and real estate agent who first appeared on the franchise during Emily Maynard's season in 2012, Arie told E! News he wasn't too interested in any influencer opportunities that could come out of his return to Bachelor Nation in the social media era.

"For me, I've never really wanted to be too involved with social media," Arie said. "I'm not going to be promoting any teeth whitening or Sugar Bear hair care products anytime soon. And no FitTea for me! I love racing, so that side of it, yes, I do promote that, it's part of my career...when it comes to the little things like getting a free TV and putting it on Instagram, it's just not me. It's not worth it to me."