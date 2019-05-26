JWoww and Boyfriend Zack Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple on Las Vegas Date Night

Instagram / Stacey Gualandi
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello are "red carpet official."
The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star and her new boyfriend, a 24-year-old New York wrestler, stepped out for an epic date night in Las Vegas on Saturday over Memorial Day Weekend.
They hit up the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas with a group of friends, and later attended the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Double or Nothing event, dined at the Hakkasan Restaurant and then hit up a party with DJ Tiësto at the Hakkasan Night Club at MGM Grand.
They were all smiles as they arrived together at the bash and posed for photos on the blue carpet. JWoww wore a beige sparkling crop top and matching skirt, covered by a long royal blue cardigan, while her date wore a black suit. They partied at a VIP section, and also took pics with fans, for almost two hours before heading out around 2 a.m.
Zack posted on his Instagram Story a selfie of him and JWoww at the wrestling event, writing, "@allelitewrestling with the love of my life."
At the event, the two also handed out sensory bags to help promote KultureCity, an autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion organization that JWoww has partnered with. Her and ex Roger Mathews' youngest of their two children, son Greyson, 3, has autism.
At the Sugar Factory, JWoww enjoyed the lollipop passion goblet, while Zack had the watermelon patch. They also shared a Caramel Sugar Daddy Insane Milkshake and a King Kong Sundae with the group.
Carpet Debut
The two make their "red carpet" debut as a couple in Las Vegas on blue carpet of the MGM Grand's Hakkasan Night Club in May 2019.
Time to Eat
The two sit down for dinner at the Hakkasan Restaurant.
Dinner Time
The two dine with friends at the Hakkasan Restaurant.
Strike a Pose
The two appear together at the Hakkasan Night Club.
PDA Alert
The two get cozy at the Hakkasan Night Club.
Bottoms Up
The two party at the Hakkasan Night Club.
Party Time
The two enjoy the music of DJ Tiësto at the Hakkasan Night Club at MGM Grand.
Giving Back
The two hand out sensory bags to help promote KultureCity, an autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion organization that JWoww has partnered with.
"Love of My Life"
The two look smitten as they attend the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Double or Nothing event.
Now That's a Sundae
The two are all smiles at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas.
Sweet Treets
The two enjoy some goodies at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas.
A day earlier, JWoww and Zack partied at the JEWEL Nightclub inside the ARIA Resort & Casino.
JWoww had revealed last month that she was dating Zack, who she nicknamed "24," several months after she filed for divorce from Roger.
The new couple soon made their relationship Instagram official and hit up Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida together.