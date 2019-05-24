James Corden Grants Your Wish With an Aladdin Crosswalk Musical

James Corden is about to show you to a whole new world…of musical theater!

To celebrate the live-action remake of Aladdin, the host performed a "Crosswalk the Musical" version of the Disney classic for Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show.

For those who haven't seen Corden's crosswalk productions before, the shows involve the TV star and his cast dressing up in costume and performing full song and dance routines in the middle of a Los Angeles intersection.

Luckily, Corden was able to pull in some big names for this performance. Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud—who play Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in the new film, respectively—agreed to reprise their roles for the spectacular. And while Corden had his heart set on playing the genie, he reluctantly agreed to play Abu the Monkey once Will Smith showed up on set.

"Aladdin is, in many ways, sort of this one monkey's journey from the backstreets of Agrabah to the highest seats of power," Corden said, building up his role as Aladdin's sidekick. "In fact if you think about the great stage roles, it's Hamlet, Willy Loman and Abu—the Monkey in Aladdin."