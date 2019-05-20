American Idol Winner Laine Hardy: My Win Shows You Never Give Up

You (probably) haven't seen the last of them—the American Idol judges—yet.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie closed out their second season of American Idol on ABC—Laine Hardy was crowned the winner—but the trio have yet to officially sign on for a third season of the revived singing competition.

"I hope not," Perry said when asked if this was their last hurrah. "This is way too much fun!"

"If you think I'm going to miss this now that I've figured out what medication to take to get through it," Richie laughed.

Hardy took the Idol title over Madison VanDenburg and Alejandro Aranda. He sang "Bring It on Home to Me." "Home" and "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)" in the finale, but chances are he wouldn't be able to tell you that.