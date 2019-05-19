Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Already a SNL Star in the Making

Live from New York...it's Luna Stephens!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna made her Saturday Night Live debut (sort of) and she's already a star in the making. Legend made a cameo oh the SNL season 44 finale with Paul Rudd hosting and DJ Khaledtaking the stage as the musical guest.

At the end of the show, Khaled readied for "another one" and brought out SZA, Meek Mill and the "All of Me" singer where they sang a mash-up of "Just Us," "Weather the Storm" and "Higher" as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

As it turns out, Legend wasn't the only member of his family to grace the stage and capture the hearts of all the viewers. Teigen posted a few videos on social media of Luna walking out of the famous wood-paneled door on the Saturday Night Live stage and gracefully hopping down the steps. She looked absolutely adorable in a white tutu and white shirt with black stars on it. Her hair was tied up in a bun with a pink ribbon.

Towards the end of the video, she repeated her cues out loud and said, "Live from New York it's Saturday night."