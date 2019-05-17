Comparing the Unique Ways Kim Kardashian Has Shared the First Photos of Her Children

by Jess Cohen & Alyssa Morin | Fri., May. 17, 2019 3:55 PM
There he is!
Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of her and Kanye West's fourth child, Psalm West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Stronger" rapper welcomed their baby boy via a surrogate on Thursday, May 9. The following day, Kim announced their son's arrival on social media, sharing, "He's here and he's perfect!"
"Beautiful Mother's Day," Kim shared on Twitter on Friday afternoon with a photo of her newborn. "With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."
The KKW Beauty founder and the Grammy winner are also parents to North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 1.
Amid speculation back in January, Kim confirmed that she and Kanye had a baby boy on the way while appearing on Watch What Happens Live alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."
Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have followed Kim's motherhood journey over the years. It's no secret the reality TV personality loves to share sweet images of her babies on social media. While she kept Psalm a little more hidden from the spotlight, she previously shared selfies with her babies and close-up shots of them when they made their social media debut.
See how all of Kim's first photos of her children compare in our gallery below.
In January a source told E! News that the couple's surrogate was "well into the pregnancy" after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed she and her fashion designer husband were expecting baby number 4 via surrogate. In March, a source previously told E! News she was making preparations! "At this point they've been working on the baby's nursery at their home and putting all that stuff together." Now, their sweet baby boy is here!
While Psalm's siblings have all had their fair share of social media time, his has been a bit different. Not only did Kim not share a close-up shot of him, but his photo appeared in a Kanye's text to her. In the snap, he looks sound asleep and is bundled up in a white blanket.
Chicago made her social media debut last January, when her auntie, Kylie Jenner uploaded a pregnancy video after announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's baby girl, Stormi Webster.
Last February, the KKW Beauty founder shared a sweet selfie with her little nugget and uploaded it to Instagram. Kim snapped a cute pic using the pink bear Snapchat filter and simply captioned her post, "Baby Chicago."
For Saint, Kim and Kanye's first son, the reality TV personality didn't reveal her baby boy until he was nearly 3 months old. While she didn't take a selfie with him like she did with her 1-year-old daughter, she did snap a candid photo of him sleeping. He was wearing a white onesie and catching up on some zzz's.
The world awaited the first photos of Kim and Kanye's baby girl and first child, North. However, fans of the stars didn't get a glimpse of the little cutie until she was about 10-weeks-old. She made her social media debut in a cute snap. She was looking over her mom's shoulders and posed for the camera in a black 'fit.
We're crossing our fingers we get to see a selfie or candid shot of her baby boy soon!
