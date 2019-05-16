What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 16, 2019 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jon Gosselin rose to fame on reality TV, but it doesn't sound like he's heading back to it anytime soon like his ex-wife. 

With her upcoming dating showKate Plus Datescheduled to premiere in June, fans will be seeing Kate Gosselin on a bumpy search for love on the small screen very soon. In a recent interview on HLN's Morning Express with Robin Meade, Jon weighed in on his ex's new project. 

"To each his own and whatever keeps the lights on. I don't know," he said of his former wife of a decade during the phone interview. "I just work a normal job, so I haven't really been on reality TV in about 10 years."

Gosselin noted he is still a DJ, but "it doesn't bring the limelight like it did 10 years ago."

Watch

Jon Gosselin Calls Custody of Son Colin a Big Win

Ultimately, "if she chooses to do that, she chooses to do it." However, he noted during the interview that two of their eight children, Hannah and Collin, live with him and his girlfriend and therefore, won't be on the show. 

With the two no longer together, the other six of the sextuplets, Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis, live with Kate, as well as their twin 18-year-old daughters, Madelyn and Cara. 

During the interview, Jon noted their kids are split between three different school districts and, while he sees them, he doesn't have much interaction with the other six that don't live with him even though he lives down the street from Kate. 

He also said son Collin has only had one visitation with his siblings since he's been back, but they are "working on that as we speak right now."

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jon Gosselin , Kate Gosselin , Reality TV , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Get Your Red Roses Ready: It's Wells Adams' Birthday & We're Looking Back at His Sweetest Snaps With GF Sarah Hyland

Olivia Wilde,The O.C.

How Olivia Wilde Really Feels About Her Time on The O.C.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.