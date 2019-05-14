Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Bids an Emotional Farewell to Long-Running Show

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 14, 2019 11:25 AM
It's the end of an era for Joe Mantegna and the Criminal Minds cast and crew. The long-running CBS drama will end during the 2019-2020 season after 15 years on the air. Series star Mantegna, who joined the show in season three, posted a farewell letter on his Twitter.
"As I wrap up my last day filming Criminal Minds, I can't help but reflect in awe at what a truly wonderful experience it has been. As you know I came to a show already in production. I was welcomed by the cast and crew instantly, making me feel part of the team on day one. The next 12 years would be a wild and wonderful ride. Yes, I will miss playing David Rossi, and I'll miss the wonderful writing that brought him to life, but mostly I will miss seeing my fellow cast mates and our fantastic crew everyday [sic]," he wrote.
"It may sound cliché to say we're like family, but it's so very true. In 15 seasons we've all grown a little bit older, hopefully a little wiser too. We laughed together, we cried together, and like a family we gained and lost members along the way. Some got married, some got divorced, some had children, some had more than one! Some of our family went on to other shows and jobs, and sadly, some we lost too soon to the heavens," he continued.
Mantegna wrote he was satisfied with what they accomplished on the series and "proud of the work."
"An actor's life is always changing and I'm excited for what's next and hope that when I find that thing, you'll come along for that ride too," he said. "In the end, we owe it all to you, the fans. For being the most loyal, tolerant, and passionate fans we could have ever asked for. Thanks for being there."
Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster retweeted his note and added, "We all need to thank @JoeMantegna for becoming the captain of our Criminal Minds ship when we were lost at sea and scared. Joe, you are my mentor, my inspiration and my friend. Thank you."
The cast has been sharing quite a bit behind-the-scenes photos and memories while they shot the last episodes. Matthew Gray Gubler shared the above photo, well, photo series, to celebrate shooting the last episode.
Brewster also shared the tweet and said, "We will miss the last 14 years for the next 41 years…"
Criminal Minds will air its 15th and final season on CBS.
