Taylor Swift Reveals the Music and TV Shows She Can't Get Enough of

Stars, they're just like us. And when it comes to celebrities and shows, even they have their favorites.

Take Taylor Swift, for instance. The 29-year-old singer shared a few of her latest obsessions during a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

When it comes to her fellow artists, Swift is a big fan of Drake's "one-liners" and Ciara's "Thinkin Bout You," which she says is "amazing."

"I listen to it every day when I wake up. She's so nice, too," she says. "She's been working hard and challenging herself and making cool stuff."

She also has love for King Princess, Tayla Parx and Lana Del Rey.

"Anything that she puts out I'm going to not only listen to but do a full read-through of the lyrics," Swift says about the "Video Games" star.

Another singer she loves? Britney Spears. The 10-time Grammy winner says she can't get enough of her laugh.

"It's Heaven," she says. "It's like a summer's day. And it makes you so happy. You wish you were there laughing with her and having a party."