Jared Leto, Priyanka Chopra and More Fabulously Outrageous Looks From the 2019 Met Gala

The fashion extravaganza is here!
The 2019 Met Gala has officially kicked off and the biggest and brightest stars making their way to the pink carpet in fierce and fabulous ensembles. And while most dressed for the lavish occasion, others went to the fashion event looking extra as hell, which is the ultimate embodiment of this year's theme.
The Met Ball's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," it makes sense many would don over-the-top designs that blend tackiness with glamour. Because, after all, that's what camp is all about.
Going as bold as the theme itself, Jared Leto dropped jaws when he stepped onto the red carpet with a more theatrical entrance, featuring a severed head of himself. Literally. Along with his audacious accessory, he wore a red Gucci gown, complete with long sleeves and a body jewelry piece.
Another ensemble worthy of display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wasPriyanka Chopra's. Her get-up reached a new level of panache with its disco-style design, complete with a sheer-corset and rainbow-colored hem. Her makeup look was just as animated and vibrant.
Along with the celebrities mentioned above, there are many more designs that have wowed at the Met Ball. To see all of the gaudy, outrageous and over-the-top ensembles to grace the red carpet, take a look at our gallery, below.
Priyanka Chopra
The Isn't It Romantic actress looks like a completely different person! She brings whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with this vibrant, unique gown.
Jaredo Leto
The actor and singer literally holds a severed head of himself at the 2019 Met Gala. Always one to push the boundaries, Leto most certainly steals the show with this over-the-top accessory.
Awkwafina
The Crazy Rich Asians star goes for the gold with this stunning frock.
Caroline Trentini
No, it's not Halloween but the 31-year-old supermodel makes the red carpet more fun with this skeleton design.
Hamish Bowles
Bowles is serving us lewks, hunny! From the dramatic feather boas lining his vibrant cape (which is decked out in colorful graffiti) to the lavender suit, he pulls out all the stops.
Thalia
The "No Me Acuerdo" singer brings the drama to the Met Ball with this larger-than-life design. That collar is everything!
Aquaria
The RuPaul's Drag Race star shows up and shows out with this daring outfit, complete with a bedazzled headdress.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling proves that all that glitters is gold. She dazzles on the pink carpet with this ultra-glamorous and over-the-top design.
Lena Dunham
The 32-year-old actress literally makes a statement with her baby pink mini dress, which she ties together with a bedazzled blue handbag and colorful heels.
Dapper Dan
Skipping the standard black and white suit, Dapper Dan stuns in this bold red blazer, adorned with vibrant designs and a ruffled blouse.
To see all of the red carpet arrivals, the best dressed of the night and more, E! has you covered. Read all about the 2019 Met Gala, here.