Tiffany Haddish Brought Chicken in Her Purse to the 2019 Met Gala Because Why Not

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019

Tiffany Haddish, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tiffany Haddish comes prepared.

The Night School star arrived at the 2019 Met Galaready to live her best life—and eat the best snacks. 

Haddish chatted with E! News on the red carpet at the star-studded event and talked a bit about her zebra print Michael Kors sequined suit and how she channeled her inner "Pimperella."

"She got that zebra, that sequin, that she-ready look," Haddish told us on the carpet before the event.

The comedian initially had a different outfit in mind when she first learned that the Met Gala's theme this year was "Camp: Notes on Fashion." 

"When I first heard the theme was camp, I thought, 'Oh, I get to wear a wife beater, some shorts and some boots. This is gonna be good, I'm bringing s'mores. It's going to be so much fun.'"

She had to change her sartorial choices when she learned it was more of an "over-the-top, glam, boom, whatever you want" type of evening.

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

The 39-year-old paired her sequin zebra suit with a black fedora that had some feathers coming out of it, and she loved channeling the accessory's power.

"This that Pimperella, baby," she said while tipping her hat. "She ready."

Haddish tends to tell it like it is, and she spilled some important secrets about what it's really like inside the extremely exclusive event.

"There's not enough food, so I brought some," she spilled. 

Well, what did she bring with her?

"I got chicken in my bag," Haddish said.

The Girls Trip star slyly opened her zebra purse and a Ziploc bag filled with chicken was slightly visible.

She's got chicken in her bag, swag!

