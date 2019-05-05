Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Kids at True Thompson's Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share never-before-seen photos of her three kids at her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson's first birthday party last month.

Kim posted the pics as she and husband Kanye West await the impending birth of their fourth child, second son and second consecutive baby carried by a surrogate.

The photos show Kim and daughters North West, 5, and Chicago West, 1, wearing corresponding draped beige dresses, with the kids' bearing orange feather embellishments. North also sports a pair of her mother's white strappy sandals. The two sisters have their hair styled in little buns.

Kim also shared a pic of her and the girls and Kanye and their son Saint West, 3, who is wearing a printed gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.