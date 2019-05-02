Ayesha Curry Shares How She Stops Women From ''Lurking'' Around Stephen Curry

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 2, 2019 2:21 PM

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry

Being married to a world famous basketball player may seem great, but it comes with its drawbacks.

For example, women seem to be drawn to athletes like Stephen Curry, regardless of the fact that they might be married. His wife, Ayesha Curry, has witnessed this time and again and she isn't exactly happy with the attention showered on her husband of nearly eight years. "The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting," she tells Jada Pinkett-Smith on Facebook's Red Table Talk. "But for me, I honestly hate it."

While she totally trusts the Golden State Warriors player, she says it doesn't help that he is "very nice by nature and he's very talkative." When Ayesha witnesses these interactions, which she describes as "friendly," she says she has no problem interrupting as a gentle reminder to the lurker. "I'm a grown woman so I'll just insert myself. I'll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?'"

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Romance in Pictures

Over the years, the mother-of-three has gotten as used to it as one can. "I'm OK with it now and obviously, you know the devil is a liar," she adds. 

The devil may work hard, but Stephen works harder. In March, the athlete threw the biggest surprise party San Francisco has ever seen in honor of Ayesha's 30th birthday. Gabrielle UnionJessica AlbaTamera Mowry and Mia Wright were all in attendance for the glitzy soirée.  "S/O to @stephencurry30 for keeping her laughing and smiling and on the dance floor all night and that bomb ass food!!! Good times!! Until the next adventure," Union wrote on Instagram.

It's safe to say Ayesha's got herself a keeper. 

