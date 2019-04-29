JWoww Slams Roger Mathews for Leaving Their Kids to "Rage"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
JWoww, Roger Mathews, Greyson Mathews, Melani Mathews, Easter

Instagram

It appears that JWoww is not happy with Roger Mathews' behavior.

Over the weekend, the Jersey Store star—who shares kids Meilani and Greyson with her ex—took to social media to comment on Roger's parenting skills. In her Instagram Story message, posted on Sunday, JWoww said that their kids wouldn't be spending the weekend with their dad because he wanted to "rage."

"When you find out on Wednesday your kids will be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it's been planned 'for months,'" the MTV star wrote along with rolling eyes emojis. "Yeahhhh ok. Loving all your 'dad posts.'"

Photos

JWoww and Roger Mathews: Romance Rewind

Her message, which has since been deleted, continued, "Please keep over posting...really shows how 'involved you are.'"

JWoww, Roger Mathews, Instagram

Instagram

JWoww's post seems to be in response to Roger's Instagram video, posted Saturday, showing him on a "rare dad night out."

"Had this night planned for a few months now," Roger wrote along with the video. "Kids are enjoying a sleepover with my best friends kids @fitmom_meg and Dads going to see @louiedevito tonight with some 20 year friends @jamiemalloy35 @dannycars13 @maximillian143 @aimeedanger @chrissyjules Rare dad night out. Leeeeeeets goo."

Roger and JWoww, who filed for divorce in Sept. 2018, have faced a series of highs and lows over the past few months.

However, despite the drama that occurred over the weekend, a source close to JWoww tells E! News, "They won't be back in court over it. They are continuing to hammer the divorce out outside of court in settlement talks."

And it seems that JWoww is moving on from her split with Roger, spending the weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida with her rumored new man, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JWoww , Celeb Kids , , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Slams Her Ex Roger Mathews

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Celebs, Birthday

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Clap Back at "Homophobic" Comments

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

Watch Kanye West Hilariously Surprise a Hollywood Tour Bus With Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, Max, Emme

Watch Jennifer Lopez's Twins Put Mom in the Hot Seat During "Ask Me Anything"

Game of Thrones Episode 3

The Game of Thrones Cast Is Paying Tribute to Dead Characters and Here Come the Tears

Halima Aden, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019

Halima Aden Makes History as First Model to Wear a Hijab and Burkini for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue

Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet Is the Latest Netflix Show to Get Unceremoniously Canceled

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.