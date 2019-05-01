See Harry Styles' Most Daring Looks Over the Years

Harry Styles is set to co-host the 2019 Met Gala in just a few days!

The "Sign of the Times" singer will co-chair the major fashion event on May 6 alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Vogue's Anna Wintour. This honor is a nod to Styles' growing presence in the fashion industry. Over the years, the 25-year-old has become known for his daring ensembles, on and off the stage.

So, as we continue counting down the days until the first Monday in May, we're looking back at Style's bold fashion choices, from metallic suits to leopard-print sweaters and beyond!