You Won't Believe What the Billboard Music Awards Looked Like 5 Years Ago

  by
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 5:00 AM

Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We're just days away from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, May 1, Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to host the musical ceremony for the second year in a row. Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, as well as the late XXXTentacion, are among the top nominated artists at this year's award show, with Cardi leading the way with 21 nods.

In celebration of this year's ceremony, we're looking back at the award show five years ago. Do you remember watching the 2014 Billboard Music Awards? That year, stars like Jennifer Lopez (who received the Icon Award) and then-boyfriend Casper Smart hit the red carpet at the ceremony, along with Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj and Sarah Hyland.

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2014: Red Carpet Arrivals

Justin Timberlake dominated the award show in 2014 with multiple wins, as did Miley Cyrus and Imagine DragonsRobin ThickeT.I. and Pharrell Williams' hit song "Blurred Lines" also scored four awards at the 2014 show.

So, as we prepare for this year's ceremony, let's take a look back at the red carpet of the 2014 Billboard Music Awards!

Natasha Bedingfield, Billboard Music Awards

Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Natasha Bedingfield

The "Unwritten" singer struck a pose in a sheer top on the red carpet.

Shakira, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shakira

Nothing to be blue about here! The singer looked beautiful in her blue dress.

Nicki Minaj, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Barbz, the rapper looked simply divine in her cut-out Alexander McQueen gown.

Shania Twain, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shania Twain

The country star stunned on the red carpet.

Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Casper Smart & Jennifer Lopez

The former couple struck a pose together on the red carpet.

Christine Teigen, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

The model and author donned a Fyodor Golan dress at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Olga Kay, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olga Kay

YouTube star looked gorgeous in gold at the event.

Ricky Martin, Billboard Music Awards

Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Ricky Martin

Nice shades! The singer looked cool as always on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Seeing red! The star sizzled in a glam red Donna Karan gown.

Jordin Sparks, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jordin Sparks

The pop star rocked a gorgeous LBD at the award show.

Miranda Lambert, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Pretty in pink! The country singer struck a pose on the carpet in a Georges Hobeika dress.

Kendall Jenner, Billboard Music Awards

Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Kendall Jenner

Model behavior! Kendall stunned in this fierce ensemble at the Billboard Music Awards.

Carrie Underwood, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The country songstress worked the red carpet in this Oriett Domenech dress.

Christine Teigen, John Legend, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Date night! The model and "All of Me" singer posed together on the red carpet.

 

Kylie Jenner, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Kylie Jenner

The blue-haired beauty stunned in a white dress at the 2014 award show.

Kesha, Billboard Music Awards

Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Kesha

The "Timber" songstress donned an Ines Di Santo dress at the ceremony.

Kelly Rowland, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

The Destiny's Child star rocked a crop top (and her gorgeous ring!) on the carpet at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Lance Bass, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lance Bass

The singer smiled on the red carpet as he arrived to the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Sarah Hyland, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star looked chic in this red carpet outfit at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Calvin Harris, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Calvin Harris

The DJ looked ready to rock at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Lucy Hale, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star looked pretty in pink in this Alex Perry dress at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

Rocsi Diaz, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rocsi Diaz

The TV host sported a halter dress with cutout detailing.

Drake Bell, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Drake Bell

Skipping the suit, the star opted for a more casual look: bright red top with white pants.

Jackie Jackson, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jackie Jackson

The singer smiled for cameras as he arrived to the award show.

Andi Dorfman, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andi Dorfman

The Bacherlorette beauty hit the Las Vegas red carpet.

Liz Hernandez, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liz Hernandez

The correspondent arrived at the ceremony in a halter top with matching shorts. 

