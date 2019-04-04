Billboard Music Awards 2019 Nominations: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 5:46 AM

Billboard Music Awards Trophy

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

It's almost time for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, who is hosting the award show for the second year in a row, announced a few of this year's nominees along with Dan + Shay during Thursday's episode of Today.

So, how are the nominees selected? Well, there are a lot of factors. According to Billboard, the finalists are determined based on key interactions with fans, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement. Of course, performance on the Billboard Charts plays a role, too. This year, the awards are based on a chart period from Mar. 23, 2018 to Mar. 7, 2019.

While fans will have to wait until the big night to find out who takes home a trophy, they won't be kept in suspense for too long. 

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

So, without further ado, here are the nominees:

Read

Kelly Clarkson Is This Year's Host for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Top Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Ella Mai

Halsey

Taylor Swift

 

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentaction

 

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

 

Top Hot 100 Song

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld

"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Better Now," Post Malone

"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott

 

Top Duo and Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At the Disco

Dan + Shay

 

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

The rest of the nominees will be announced shortly.

