John Cena Enjoys Romantic Date With Shay Shariatzadeh: All the Details

This sighting of John and Shay comes about a month after photos emerged of the duo getting cozy on a date night in Vancouver. After the pictures surfaced, John's ex, Nikki Bella, opened up about seeing the photos of her ex moving on.

"When I saw the headline...my stomach went into knots," Nikki shared on The Bellas Podcast in early April. "But then when I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird, I...you know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other flirt with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts? You either want to poop your pants immediately...or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right? So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos."