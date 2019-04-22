Taylor Swift Has a Game of Thrones Easter Egg Battle With Brother Austin

Taylor Swift took a short break from sharing musical Easter eggs on Sunday in order to face off against her brother in an Easter egg battle.

In celebration of the holiday over the weekend, the 29-year-old superstar singer and her 27-year-old actor brother, Austin Swift, competed in a Game of Thrones-themed Easter egg game. T.Swift took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her and Austin sitting across from each other, Easter eggs in hand. The idea of the game is for the competitors to hit each other's eggs, breaking one in the process. Whoever's egg doesn't crack is declared the winner.

In the video, set to the Game of Thrones theme music, T.Swift can be seen wearing a beautiful pink dress as she tries to go after her brother's egg.