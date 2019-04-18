Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Totals to $54,000, and We're Clutching Our Pearls

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 1:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2019 SXSW

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

It's that time of year when Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand releases its swoon-worthy (re: expensive) gift guides.

Goop's latest shopping roundup is in honor of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, and let's just say it's filled with items that will most certainly show your mom how much you love her. But like almost everything listed on the site, the gift guide features products with a hefty price tag. So if you're on a budget, you might want to look away.

From luxury sleepwear to gold jewelry pieces to a Birkin bag (!!!), the list totals up to roughly $54,833—this is adding up all of the things using the highest amount from an item with a price range.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. With that kind of money, you could totally buy an Audi. But in true Goop fashion, the gift guide includes only the crème de la crème, which means all of the pieces are worth a pretty penny.

Read

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Getting a Netflix Show

The way Goop puts it, "There's usually something out there that would make the mothers of the world very happy."

For those curious (or who have money to drop!), the gift guide features an array of items at different price points. So not all hope is lost if you feel like you can't fathom spending more than $100 on a single product.

On the more affordable side of things, you can get your mom or the special woman in your life a dry brush for $20. Stock her up with a few dishes, like a German glass mug for $22 or a glass goblet for $24. Luckily, there are a few items that range from $24-$35, which is a lot more reasonable for most people.

Now, if price is just a number (aka it doesn't matter to you), there's a red Hermès Birkin bag for $15,500 and a pink Chanel bag for $3,750 that will surely make mom happy.

Happy shopping, even if it's window shopping. If anything, there's a reason wish lists exist, right? 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Shopping , Life/Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ryan Murphy

Your Guide to Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Shows

Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne Packs on the PDA With a New Man: 5 Things to Know About Benjamin Mascolo

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Remains in ICU After Giving Birth: ''They Saved Her Life''

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Postpartum Struggles: "I Was So Disconnected"

Kourtney Kardashian's 5 Most Shocking Moments

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana Turns 1: See Their Cutest Family Photos

Wendy Williams

How Wendy Williams Is Quickly Untangling Kevin Hunter From Her Life After Filing for Divorce

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.