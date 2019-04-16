Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's ''Thrilled'' Over Hoda Kotb's Surprise Baby News

Kathie Lee Gifford is "thrilled" about the new addition to Hoda Kotb's family.

The former Today host and legendary television personality couldn't be happier for her longtime pal, who recently announced the exciting baby news on Tuesday morning. "It's a girl," Kotb said cheerfully over the phone about her daughter, whom she secretly adopted, Hope Catherine Kotb.

"Man, I'm so happy she's here."

As for Hoda's older daughter, Haley Joy Kotb? She's already bonding with her baby sister. "She was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,'" Kotb shared, adding that Haley was marching around and letting people know she's a big sister.

Of Kotb's surprise baby news, Gifford says she had a feeling "it was coming," she just didn't know when.

"Hoda's a momma again. I'm thrilled about that," she says during a live broadcast of FOX News Channel's The Five (which also marks her first TV appearance since leaving Today).