Tiger Woods Shares Sweet Moment With Kids After He Wins His First Major Title in 11 Years

Tiger Woodsjust made the ultimate comeback and for the first time, he got to share his major win with his kids.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old golf champion won his fifth Masters and first major title in 11 years, following multiple injuries and personal and legal turmoil. This is the first time his children, daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, 10, were able to witness him achieving such a victory in person and in real-time. After his win, they were filmed hugging him.

Charlie was born a year after Woods won his 14th major at Torrey Pines at the 2008 U.S Open.

After his win, Woods also embraced his mother, Kultida, and girlfriend, Eric Herman.