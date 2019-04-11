Stars and Fans Celebrate the Life of Nipsey Hussle at Memorial Service

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 11:22 AM

Friends, family and fans are celebrating the inspiring life of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Thousands of people are gathering at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles to honor the life and legacy of the late artist, née Ermias Asghedom, who died on March 31. The streets of Los Angeles are filled with countless fans who are celebrating the star's achievements. The late 33-year-old's lyrics about the power of unity ring especially true on this day as celebrities like Russell Westbrook and Cassie gather to honor the memory of the artist. 

The late star's longtime love, Lauren London, is among the crowd honoring the life of Nipsey today. In the program at the memorial service, a text message from Lauren to Nipsey, sent in January, was shared.

"I'm in bed with you while you're sleeping and I wanted to tell u something I want you to know I feel real Joy in my heart when I'm around you I feel safe around you," the message began. "Protected. Like a shield over me when you're around I am totally myself with you (which is prob why I'm annoying) because i don't wear a cool mask anymore lol."

"You've made me into more of a woman You've given me an opportunity to really love a man You've been with me while I've been sick," the message continued. "Through my fears U have encouraged me And inspired me to reach higher I've learned so much more about myself with you. You've been my turn up and my church."

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

laurenlondon via Instagram

"I wouldn't want to go thru this journey with anyone but you," Lauren told Nipsey. "I look up to you in a lot of ways and strive to educate myself more like you have. And when we're at odds….i feel defeated and sad, knowing we are so much better than that. I just want you to know that you've been the greatest boyfriend to me. You aren't perfect but I would never ask you to be. You and I work. We fit."

"And…you're still the coolest guy in the world to me. Still! I love you so much. Unconditionally. My truth is this. I'm never going to give up on you," she concluded her message. "My loyalty and devotion is to you."

The celebration began with a reading by Pastor Shep Crawford, followed by a video, showing pictures of Nipsey's life through the years. The video was set to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Singer Marsha Ambrosius then took the stage to perform "Fly Like A Bird" for the crowd. Following the performance, a letter was read, sent in by Barack Obama, sending love to Nipsey's family members.

"Friends and family of Nipsey Hussle, I've never met Nipsey but I've heard his music through my daughters," Obama's message began. "And after his passing I had the chance to learn about his transformation and community work. While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and only see gangs, bullets and despair, Nipsey saw potential. He saw hope. He saw a community that even through its flaws taught him  to always keep going. His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it, to build a skills training center, a co-working space in Crenshaw to lift up the Eritrean American community. He set an example for young people to follow as a legacy worth of celebration. I hope his memory inspired more good work in Crenshaw and more communities like it. Michelle and I send our sympathies to Lauren, Emani and whole family to all those who love Nipsey. Sincerely, Barack Obama."

Nipsey Hussle

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Roc Nation

During his time at the service, Minister Louis Farrakhan spoke about Nipsey's life, accidentally referring to the late star as "Nipsey Russell" before correcting himself.

Ahead of the services, Nipsey Hussle's family spoke out about the profound effect the rapper had on his fans and community. "It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that's what his lyrics were saying, always," his father said. 

Many celebrities also took to social media to honor Nipsey on Thursday, with Jamie Foxx writing on Instagram, "@nipseyhussle RIP. god blessing. I know there is a silver lining to this. Just hard to see it right now. But good is coming. I can feel. God bless the family. #love #nohate."

Following the event at Staples Center, the procession will be making its way through the streets of South Los Angeles, including the neighborhood of Crenshaw, where the rapper was investing in numerous projects aimed at improving the community he grew up in. Fans are encouraged to pay their respects and take part in the celebration of life as the cars make their way to the funeral home.

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time. 

