When Calls the Heart Returning to Hallmark in May, But What About Lori Loughlin's Character?

Hallmark Channel is ready to return to Hope Valley with the return of When Calls the Heart season six on Sunday, May 5 with a bonus episode following on Monday, May 6. The fan-favorite show was put on hiatus following series star Lori Loughlin's arrest.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement on Thursday, March 14. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production."

In a video message, When Calls the Heart start Erin Krakow announced the show's return to air and noted more information regarding the show will be revealed on Saturday, April 13 during an airing of Bottled With Love.