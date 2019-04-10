The Lion King's New Trailer Will Make You Go Wild

The king has returned.

Disney dropped its official trailer for the live-action remake of The Lion King on Wednesday and gave fans their first look at several of the film's iconic characters.

The new teaser opens up with Simba and Nala coming face to face with Scar and his pack of hyenas—giving Disney lovers an up-close look at the famous villain. The sneak peek also shows other classic scenes, including Mufasa showing Simba their kingdom, Simba getting caught in the stampede and Timon and Pumbaa showing him the true meaning of "hakuna matata." Of course, the trailer features a bit of the iconic music, too.

The movie certainly features a star-studded cast, including Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), James Earl Jones (Mufasa) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar).

The film roars into theaters July 19.