Kelly Clarkson, Khalid and More to Perform at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! At The Disco

Getty Images

We have "High Hopes" for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. 

Dick Clark productions and NBC officially announced that Panic! at the Disco, Kelly Clarksonand Khalid will be just a few of the star-studded performers on the lineup for the May 1 show. They will be joined on the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage by other chart-toppers like Christian singer Lauren Daigle and Sam SmithNormani.  

According to the highly-anticipated announcement the Voice coach will be singing a new single. Meanwhile, Panic! at the Disco and Sam Smith will be performing for their very first time at the Billboard Music Awards, although it must be noted that it is not their first time attending the show as nominees. 

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

This year's show is guaranteed to be full of fun moments, great performances and a ton of fashion forward moments, especially since Kelly Clarkson is returning as host for the second year in a row. "I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I'm back for more," she exclusively shared with E! "We're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live Wednesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Sam Smith , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Cannes 2018, Best Beauty, Kristen Stewart

Get Ready to Party: It's Kristen Stewart's 29th Birthday & We Have All Her Best Roles for You to Vote On

Heidi Montag Hollywood Medium 408

Watch Heidi Montag Comfort Her Mother-In-Law During an Emotional Hollywood Medium Reading

Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Chris Martin

What Katy Perry and Chris Martin Taught Dua Lipa About Handling Haters

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Explains Why She Publicized Her Miscarriage

Game of Thrones

Prepare for Game of Thrones' Final Season: This Is Everything You Need to Know

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Seeks Police After Paparazzi Scare

Chris Hemsworth, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Strikes Again! Watch Her Hilariously Scare Chris Hemsworth

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.