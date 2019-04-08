Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

Nearly a year since being arrested, Allison Mack has entered her plea.

The 36-year-old former Smallville actress pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering in the case involving NXIVM, a purported self-help organization founded by Keith Raniere. The organization has since suspended its operations until further notice after allegations it contained a secret sex slave society.

In Brooklyn federal court on Monday donning black slacks and a sweater, the star appeared before a judge alongside her two attorneys as she pleaded to the two counts. Mack said she has looked back at the decisions she made and the people she trusted and is prepared to take responsibility for the acts she was involved with. She said in court she had become lost and wanted to find a community.

"Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people," she said. "I was wrong." She admitted to being a member of a secret society and founding DOS, as well as holding property as collateral and concealing Raniere's role as the alleged head of DOS.

"I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that is why I am pleading guilty today," she said as she sobbed before apologizing to her family. "I am and will be a better person as a result of this."

The judge accepted Mack's plea and set her sentencing for Sept. 11. E! News has reached out to Mack's attorney for comment.