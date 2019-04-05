Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak's Basketball Outing Has Us Missing Their Office Romance

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 9:14 AM

One of your favorite past celebrity couples just reunited again!

On Thursday, Mindy Kaling and ex-boyfriend and former The Office co-star and co-writer B.J. Novak attended a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors basketball game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actress and mother of one and the 39-year-old actor dated on and off while filming the show The Office, in which they played on-again, off-again couple Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard. Kaling and Novak have remained friends over the years and also continued to work together after The Office ended its nine-season run in 2013; The actor played recurring character Jamie on the actress' show The Mindy Project for three years.

The two have since been spotted out together a few times since then.

Photos

Friendly Celebrity Exes

See photos of the two over the years:

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Play Ball

The two attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2019.

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

Get the Popcorn

In 2018, Mindy and B.J. stepped out to attend the Los Angeles Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of The Oath. 

BJ Novak, Mindy Kaling

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

Look of Friendship

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party just got a bit more fun with these two. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Flower Power

In a rare red carpet appearance, the Hollywood stars attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Magic in the Air

At the world premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy received support from her close friend at the El Capitan Theatre.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

East Coast Buddies

Spotted! Two Hollywood friends exploring the East Village in New York City. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Team Mindy

During the For Your Consideration panel for The Mindy Project in 2016, B.J. couldn't help but support his close friend.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Dress to Impress

These two didn't disappoint while attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter.

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, SAG Parties

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Cheers

After the 2014 SAG Awards, the pair attended the Weinstein Company & Netflix's after party in partnership with Laura Mercier. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dynamic Duo

Red alert! Mindy and B.J. attended the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak, Ellie Kemper

Heidi Gutman / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stars of the Show

Rewind to 2010 when The Office stars attended the NBC Upfront Presentation with co-star Ellie Kemper. 

Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, BJ Novak

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2009, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak walked the red carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of Inglorious Basterds.

"I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell," Kaling told InStyle magazine in 2015. "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don't think Facebook would accept this as a new status."

Novak said on Watch What Happens Live in in 2016 that he and Kaling have "a great relationship of friendship and support and amusing each other."

He also told Glamour that year, "I think Mindy and I have broken every rule possible and still have maintained a connection. So I guess I'm either the worst person to ask for advice or I'm the best person to give some Zen advice that it will all just work out and don't worry too much about rules and just worry about the quality of the person that you're with."

 

