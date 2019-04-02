New Game of Thrones Trailers Reveal Major Reunions and Battles

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 6:43 AM
It's all come down to this for the fine (and not so fine) people of Westeros. The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us, and HBO is finally releasing new footage featuring not only the reunions of many of your favorite characters, but also the first meetings of many key players in the Game.
"We must fight together now," Tyrion Lannister says. "Or die."
In the below teaser, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is seen with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) are with Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons, and everyone is getting ready for war.
"We need to end this war," Jon Snow says in voiceover.
There are plenty of battle shots, including both Arya and Jon engaged in what looks like a deadly pursuit.
Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) paints just how dire the picture is for everyone going up against the Night King when he says, "This goes beyond loyalty, this is about survival."
Game of Thrones returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO. But the action doesn't stop there after the six episodes—HBO announced a two-hour documentary feature about the making of the final season will air on Sunday, May 26.
HBO said the movie is "much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it."
How a Real-Life Tragedy and a Returning Star Helped ER Sign Off: Secrets About the Full-Circle Series Finale You Probably Forgot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?