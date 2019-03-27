HBO isn't done with Game of Thrones once the series finale airs on Sunday, May 19. Following the final six episodes, HBO is releasing Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a two-hour feature documentary that chronicles the making of the final season on Sunday, May 26.

Filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the Game of Thrones set for a year. There, she captured "the creation of the show's most ambitious and complicated season," HBO said in a press release.

"Game of Thrones: The Last Watch delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," HBO's press release reads. Expect the film to follow the cast and crew as they battled extreme weather, tough deadlines and a fandom ravenous for information—and spoilers.