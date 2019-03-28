Figure Skater Mariah Bell Addresses "Disturbing" Hate She Received in Light of "Slashing" Incident

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 28, 2019 1:30 PM
U.S. figure skater Mariah Bell has had it up to here with the haters blaming her for South Korean rival Lim Eun-soo's injury.
During a warm-up at the World Championships last week, Bell, 22, skated past the 16-year-old, made contact and left her with a slashed leg. Lim received medical attention and was able to compete while wearing a bandage. She finished fifth, while Bell came in sixth.
The International Skating Union (ISU) ruled that the incident, which brought back memories of the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan feud in the '90s, was an accident. Meanwhile, Bell and her loved ones have received a slew of nasty comments about the ordeal on social media.
"As I told Eunsoo in Japan, the incident at practice was very unfortunate and I meant absolutely no harm (sic)," Bell wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Our training environment is professional and supportive, and I've never changed locker rooms or training times or anything like that."
Nightmare on Ice: How Tonya Harding Became the Forever-Villain to Nancy Kerrigan's Olympic Hero in One Whirlwind Month of Madness
Koki Nagahama/Getty Images; Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union (ISU)/ISU via Getty Images
"The comments that my friends, family and I received on social media were hateful and disturbing and hopefully this situation raises awareness and causes people to think twice before hitting 'tweet' or 'post,'" she said.
Bell added, "I learned a lot about my inner strength last week, and I'm excited to continue to train in the lead up to Beijing in 2022."
Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry and More Celebs Show the Power of Sisterhood With the #WomensHistoryMonth Challenge
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?