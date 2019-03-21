U.S. Figure Skater Accused of Slashing Teen Rival in Sports Scandal

U.S. figure skater Mariah Bell has been accused of slashing Korean rival Lim Eun-soo in the leg with her skate during warm-ups at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships this week.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, March 20, while 22-year-old Bell and 16-year-old Lim were practicing for the event in Japan. Lim's management team, All That Sports, told the Straits Times that Lim had been skating close to the edge of the rink "as much as possible so as to not interfere with other skaters."

According to Lim's team, Bell allegedly came up from behind and kicked Lim in her left calf.

"It seems it was intentional, considering how Bell came from behind," Lim's management has claimed, adding that Bell had been bullying Lim, with who she shares a coach, prior to the collision.