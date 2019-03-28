New Game of Thrones Final Season Photos Reveal More About Life in Winterfell

Winter is indeed here for Westeros. HBO released new photos from the final season for Game of Thrones featuring all your favorites looking worried and tense, standing around, not revealing much of the story. It's Game of Thrones, what do you expect?

In the new photos posted by UK broadcaster Sky Atlantic, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is making herself quite at home in Winterfell. There's even a smile across her face in one picture, and a stern look in another. There's Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) looking mighty worried, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in a trademark frown and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) with the weight of the world on his shoulders.