Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Enjoy Date Night With Her Mom and Step-Dad

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's romantic date nights are still going strong. This time, they even brought some guests along.

The SNL star and Beckinsale were seen out at Nobu in Malibu on Tuesday night and were accompanied by her mom Judy Loe and step-dad Roy Battersby.

Tuesday was a bit of a solemn day for The Widow actress because it marked the 40th anniversary of her dad Richard Beckinsale's death, who passed away in 1979 at the age of 31. She paid tribute to her late father on social media and shared a number of pictures of him from some of his acting roles as well as family photos.

"40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx," she captioned the post.